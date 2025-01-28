Is Something Brewing Between Strong Girl Bong-soon Lead Couple Park Hyung-sik And Park Bo-Young? Here's What We Know

Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young, featured as the lead couple in the show Strong Girl Bong-soon were loved by the audience for their chemistry. The on-screen couple became one of the most beloved pairs in the romance genre after gaining enormous popularity among K-drama fans. Recently, the duo made an appearance together at a charity event and once again reignited speculation about their relationship. Now the actor has finally opened up about the dating rumours.

Park Hyung-sik breaks silence on his relationship with Park Bo-young

Park Hyung-sik appeared on Single’s Korea and said, “So during Strong Girl Bong-soon the camera directors used to say, hey, something’s going on between these two as a joke. She was sitting next to me and they said let’s take a picture, so I was like oh, okay”.

He further said, “Then she (Park Bo-young) went, Hyung-sik, there’s an eyelash on your cheek….I asked where? She tole me right there and she just helped me get it off. That’s how that moment happened. The way it was edited could definitely make it seem that way”.

All about Park Hyun-sik and Park Bo-young

Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young starred in the 2017 K-drama Strong Girl Bong-soon. Since then, they are remembered as one of the most loved couples in the Korean television industry. After seven years, the duo reunited for a cameo appearance in the original drama's spin-off, Strong Girl Nam-soon. The cameo of the two actors saw them reprising their characters from the original drama.

Park Bo-young is best known for her leading roles including Scandal Makers, A Werewolf Boy, On Your Wedding Day, Oh My Ghost, Abyss, Doom at Your Service and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

File photo of Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik | Source: Instagram