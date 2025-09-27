Jackie Chan Brings The House Down With Surprise Appearance At SEVENTEEN's Hong Kong Concert | Watch

Acting legend Jackie Chan brought the house down at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong as he arrived at K-pop band SEVENTEEN's concert in the city. Chan's arrival at the musical gig was a big surprise for his fans. As thousands stood witness to Chan's lively spirit and enthusiasm, he joined the band in their chants, sang for the fans and even grooved a bit.

Chan arrived on stage to join SEVENTEEN amid loud cheers from his fans. He hugged the team team members one by one and proceeded to interact with the concert attendees. Dressed in a pink tracksuit and white trousers, the Rush Hour star shared that it was Wen Junhui aka Jun who invited him to SEVENTEEN's Hong Kong gig. "Because I recently filmed a drama with Wen, he asked me if I could come and play around. Actually, at my age now, I like to sing and can do some moves too," Chan shared.

Rapper S Coups appeared gob smacked as he stood close to Chan. His reaction has gone viral on social media, with many finding it relatable.

Chan also led the group's chant at the concert with Junhui's assistance.

Wen Junhui with Jackie Chan in Hong Kong | Image: X

Social media has been flooded with reactions after Chan's viral appearance at SEVENTEEN's concert. "This will definitely be included in seventeen's greatest lores coz wdym THE jackie chan was a guest performer in their hongkong concert (sic)," shared one. Another fan noted, "Fanboy scoups finally met jackie chan (sic)."