K-pop Band The BOYZ Abruptly Cancels The BLAZE World Tour Concerts 15 Days Before Schedule For THIS 'Ridculous' Reason

K-pop Band The BOYZ Abruptly Cancels The BLAZE World Tour 15 Days Before Schedule For THIS 'Ridculous' Reason | Image: X

K-pop boy band THE BOYZ has been on their THE BLAZE world tour, but faced challenges from the start. Now, the 9-member Korean group has informed fans that the tour would end earlier than expected. The group announced this through their official social media accounts, sharing a formal statement to apologise for the decision. The sudden cancellation of concerts has left fans online feeling shocked and frustrated.

The BOYZ's The Blaze tour has been cancelled: know why

The BLAZE tour was announced earlier this year, starting with shows in Seoul. It was planned to cover several cities across Asia and North America, with more dates expected after the Jakarta leg in November 2025. However, problems began soon after. The Oakland (Canada) stop was the first to be cancelled, followed by venue changes and rescheduling for other dates.

As per many media reports, low ticket sales in the US added to the difficulties. On Thursday, the group cancelled their Taipei and Macao shows, which were originally planned for October 11 and 25. As a result, the tour will now conclude in Jakarta, and no more dates will be added.

In their official apology on September 25, The BOYZ stated, "We once again sincerely apologise for the concern and inconvenience caused, and we kindly ask for your understanding."

The BOYZ agency confirmed that all ticket holders would get refunds through the original payment methods.

The cancellation news spread quickly on social media, where fans expressed their disappointment.