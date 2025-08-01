Jin Calls BTS Members His 'Backup Dancers', Apologises To J-Hope - Here's Why

BTS member Jin is currently on his solo Run Seokjin EP Tour. The K-pop group’s eldest member is never afraid of a challenge. As a passionate gamer, he kicked off his solo concert with a bold “I challenge!” and turned the show into a series of fun games involving his fans. One of the most popular segments is the charades round, where fans act out a song or keyword shown on the screen. During the July 30 concert in Newark, Jin had to guess "J-Hope." Despite the BTS ARMY’s best efforts, including energetic Killin’ It Girl dance moves and shirtless performances, Jin still couldn’t recognise it was his own bandmate. The video is going viral.

The fun carried on after the show during a livestream, where he ended up apologising. Responding to a fan’s comment about making his teammates his background dancers, the oldest member explained it might not be possible because their appearance fees are incredibly high.

During the same livestream, J-Hope asked, “Hahaha, why do you look so exhausted, Jin?” After seeing the comment, Jin replied, “Someone from the team is here? J-Hope, my bro. Today, the keyword to guess on Run Jin was J-Hope, and I got it wrong. Sorry, my bro! What’s that thing you always say? I’m sorry, I messed up. I’m something like J-Hope, yeah, that,” he said jokingly.

Another fan then asked if he would consider having his groupmates as dancers on tour, and the singer gave a witty reply. “Have the BTS members as back dancers for my tour? Wow, that would be expensive. Would they even do it for free?”