Jungkook, V Or Jin: Who Is The Richest BTS Boy-band Member?

The countdown for BTS' (Bangtan Sonyeondan) reunion has officially begun. The seven-member K-pop group went on hiatus to complete their mandatory 18-month military service. So far, V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope have been discharged from their enlistments, leaving only Suga, who is set to be discharged on June 21.

Since the beginning of June, BTS-related hashtags have been trending across the internet—and why not? The group, which debuted in 2013, has built a huge fandom over the past five to six years. While the BTS ARMY adore their OT7, not all of them share the same level of popularity. Interestingly, when it comes to net worth, the richest member might also not be who you’d expect.

Who is the wealthiest among Taehyung, Jin, and Jungkook and why?

BTS is not just a boy band, it has evolved into a global brand. The group's net worth comes from multiple sources, including album and concert sales, merchandise, brand partnerships, and streaming revenue. When all these earnings are combined, BTS's net worth as a group is estimated to be between $200 million and $250 million.

File photo of Jin, Jungkook and V

Among the members, there has been an ongoing discussion about the popularity of Jin (Kim Seokjin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). While all three enjoy a fair share of fame, it is clear who earns the most. V leads in the Richie Rich chart, followed by Jungkook, with Jin coming third. Here's a breakdown of their incomes.

V aka Taehyung’s net worth

V, or Kim Taehyung, is BTS's wealthiest member. According to media reports, his net worth is estimated at approximately $40 million (₹342 crore). Beyond his work with the band, Tae Tae's K-drama Hwarang and his solo OSTs have contributed to his earnings.

As one of the most-followed K-pop idols on social media, V has secured high-profile endorsement deals. His influence in fashion and lifestyle has made him a sought-after ambassador for global luxury brands like Celine and Cartier.

Jeon Jungkook’s net worth

Jungkook ranks as the second wealthiest member of BTS. With an estimated net worth of $35 million (₹292 crore), he closely follows Hobi. Despite being the youngest in the group, Jung Kookie has achieved remarkable financial success.

His solo debut album, Golden, made him the first solo Korean artist to remain on the Billboard 200 for 16 weeks, debuting at No. 2. Additionally, his role as a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein adds to his net worth.

Kim Seok Jin's net worth

Jin aka Kim Seok-jin has reported a net worth of $20 million (₹166 crore). He is the eldest in the group and also the first to complete military service. Jin shares his name with a famous Korean ramen brand, Jin Ramen, produced by Ottogi.