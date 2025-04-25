JUST B's Bain Declares To Be Part Of The LGBT Community During Concert, Becomes One Of Few Kpop Idols To Come Out As Gay

During the final stop of JUST B's JUST ODD World Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Bain created a rare and celebratory moment for LGBTQ+ representation in the K-pop scene. While performing a solo section of the concert, he took a moment with the audience and came out as gay.

The 23-year-old star now become the part of the K-pop artists who have publicly shared their LGBTQ+ identities. Bain shared the news of being part of the community during a solo performance at a concert in Los Angeles, held at the Vermont Hollywood venue on Tuesday night. The crowd responded with loud cheers. "To anyone out there who's part of the LGBT community, or still figuring it out – this is for you guys," Bain, whose real name is Song Byeong-hee, said in a video he posted on his social media after the concert.

"You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way," he added, before performing Born This Way by Lady Gaga, whom he called "my queen." His bandmates expressed their support, with Just B member Siwoo revealing that he cried during Bain's performance. "I know how hard it was for him, and that made me want to cry more," Siwoo shared, as reported by Korean media outlet News1.

Fans of the band have also shown their love and support. One of the most-liked comments on Bain's Instagram post reads, "We love you so much and are so proud of you for being yourself."

Coming out is still rare in South Korea's demanding entertainment industry. Although homosexuality is legal, it remains a taboo topic, and same-sex marriage is not legally recognised.