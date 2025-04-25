You Season 5 X Review: Joe Goldberg's Ending Ruins The Finale For Penn Badgley Fans, Netflix Trolled

You Season 5 Finale X Review: Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg has returned with the Netflix original series 5th and final season. The crime thriller show has hooked viewers for the last seven years with its passive-aggressive tone and its characters’ ‘killer’ instincts and become the internet’s go-to guilty pleasure watch. As it makes a return one last time, we wonder if it impress loyal fans this time again.

While critics are majorly disappointed, suggesting that Season 5 falls short of the high expectations, fans don’t seem very impressed with how Joe Goldberg’s story concludes.

Netflix You Season 5 finale failed to impress fans

You Season 5 received mostly mixed responses. While some netizens have described the final season as ‘predictable,’ ‘disappointing,’ and ‘unfair,’ Penn Badgley’s diehard fans seem satisfied with Joe Goldberg's journey.

One fan wrote, “To be honest, I was not expecting that ending to YOU Season 5. What do you mean Joe ends up in prison? It was supposed to end with a Goodbye, You. Because it all started with a Hello, You. NETFLIX!! But anyways, I can’t believe it’s done.”

Another commented, “Love should have killed Joe at the end of Season 3 and taken over the show (sic).”

A different viewer remarked, “Season 5 is so different. That dude Joe went to therapy and listened to every word his therapist said. He’s journaling his bad and negative feelings instead of killing people. So mature, so demure, VERY mindful...”

Is Netflix’s You based on a real story?

Penn Badgley's You is a suspenseful American drama series that explores themes of obsession and identity. Based on Caroline Kepnes's novels, the show was adapted for television by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. It is produced collaboratively by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, and A+E Studios, in partnership with Warner Bros. Television (formerly Warner Horizon Television).