Nora Fatehi Still In Pain After Sustaining Minor Injuries In Car Accident, Says 'I Bashed My Head on the Window'

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi sustained minor injuries after meeting with a car accident on Saturday. Hours after the incident, she took to the stage and performed at Sunburn Festival in Mumbai as a part of her work commitment. Nora has now taken to her Instagram account to share a health update after the accident. She shared that while her injuries are minor, she is still in pain.

Nora Fatehi shares health update after car accident

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora shared, “Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe, and it flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window." Adding to this, she went to warn her followers against the harmful consequences of driving under the influence. She assured that even though she is alive and doing well, ‘it could have ended terribly’.



She talked at length about the harmful effects of alcohol and other substances. She concluded by saying, “I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive. I'm not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm still slightly traumatised.”

Nora Fatehi was en route Sunburn Festival in Mumbai when her car was rammed into | Image: X

She also spoke about resuming work immediately after the accident, saying that she does not let anything come between her work. Nora Fatehi also expressed gratitude to all those who checked on her and took stock of her health.