K-Dramas Releasing In April 2026: Bloodhounds 2, Perfect Crown, Yumi Cells 3, The Scarecrow And More To Stream
From the much-anticipated Bloodhounds Season 2 to Perfect Crown, explore the complete list of upcoming web shows releasing in April.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
April is here, bringing a fresh line-up of exciting K-dramas across fantasy, action, animation, and a wide range of romance. From the much-anticipated Bloodhounds Season 2 to Perfect Crown, explore the complete list of upcoming web shows below.
Bloodhounds Season 2
After their first thrilling adventure, Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) return in Bloodhounds 2, ready to deliver another round of satisfying beatdowns.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 3
Perfect Crown
After When Life Gives You Tangerines, K-pop star IU (also known as Lee Ji-eun) joins forces with Byeon Woo-seok in Perfect Crown, a story that reimagines modern-day South Korea as a constitutional monarchy.
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Where To Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10
Yumi’s Cells Season 3
Kim Go-eun returns for a third season as Kim Yu-mi, the lead character in the acclaimed webtoon adaptation Yumi’s Cells. After overcoming earlier struggles, Yu-mi achieves her goal of becoming a writer. However, despite her success, she begins to feel that her life has become somewhat dull.
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Where To Watch: TVN/MAX
Release Date: April 13
We Are All Trying Here
Park Hae-young returns with the highly anticipated drama We Are All Trying Here, also known as Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18
The Scarecrow
Park Hae-soo and Lee Hee-joon join forces for the ENA thriller The Scarecrow. The story follows tough detective Kang Tae-ju (Park), who faces demotion and returns to his hometown. There, he investigates a series of murders, determined to restore his reputation.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18
Sold Out on You
Ahn Hyo-seop stars in the rural romantic comedy Sold Out on You. He plays Matthew Lee, a young farmer called Quail, who grows rare mushrooms and shows a kind, warm heart beneath his tough exterior.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 22
If Wishes Could Kill
If Wishes Could Kill stars Jeon So-young as a talented track-and-field athlete who sets out to uncover the dark truth behind Girigo. The horror series also features former Gugudan member Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyeon Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24
Gold Land
Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 29
Filing For Love
Shin Hye-sun quickly returns to the screen, starring alongside Gong Myung in the workplace romantic comedy Filing for Love, also known as Secret Audit.
Where to Watch: TVing
Release Date: April 25
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