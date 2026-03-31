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K-Dramas Releasing In April 2026: Bloodhounds 2, Perfect Crown, Yumi Cells 3, The Scarecrow And More To Stream

From the much-anticipated Bloodhounds Season 2 to Perfect Crown, explore the complete list of upcoming web shows releasing in April.

Khushi Srivastava
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K-Dramas Releasing In April 2026: Bloodhounds 2, Perfect Crown, Yumi Cells 3, The Scarecrow And More To Stream
K-Dramas Releasing In April 2026: Bloodhounds 2, Perfect Crown, Yumi Cells 3, The Scarecrow And More To Stream | Image: X

April is here, bringing a fresh line-up of exciting K-dramas across fantasy, action, animation, and a wide range of romance. From the much-anticipated Bloodhounds Season 2 to Perfect Crown, explore the complete list of upcoming web shows below.

Bloodhounds Season 2

After their first thrilling adventure, Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) return in Bloodhounds 2, ready to deliver another round of satisfying beatdowns.

Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 3

Perfect Crown

After When Life Gives You Tangerines, K-pop star IU (also known as Lee Ji-eun) joins forces with Byeon Woo-seok in Perfect Crown, a story that reimagines modern-day South Korea as a constitutional monarchy.

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Where To Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 10

Yumi’s Cells Season 3

Kim Go-eun returns for a third season as Kim Yu-mi, the lead character in the acclaimed webtoon adaptation Yumi’s Cells. After overcoming earlier struggles, Yu-mi achieves her goal of becoming a writer. However, despite her success, she begins to feel that her life has become somewhat dull.

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Where To Watch: TVN/MAX
Release Date: April 13

We Are All Trying Here

Park Hae-young returns with the highly anticipated drama We Are All Trying Here, also known as Everyone Is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness.

Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18

The Scarecrow

Park Hae-soo and Lee Hee-joon join forces for the ENA thriller The Scarecrow. The story follows tough detective Kang Tae-ju (Park), who faces demotion and returns to his hometown. There, he investigates a series of murders, determined to restore his reputation.

Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 18

Sold Out on You

Ahn Hyo-seop stars in the rural romantic comedy Sold Out on You. He plays Matthew Lee, a young farmer called Quail, who grows rare mushrooms and shows a kind, warm heart beneath his tough exterior.

Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 22

If Wishes Could Kill

If Wishes Could Kill stars Jeon So-young as a talented track-and-field athlete who sets out to uncover the dark truth behind Girigo. The horror series also features former Gugudan member Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyeon Woo-seok, and Lee Hyo-je.

Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 24

Gold Land

Where to Watch: Disney+
Release Date: April 29

Filing For Love

Shin Hye-sun quickly returns to the screen, starring alongside Gong Myung in the workplace romantic comedy Filing for Love, also known as Secret Audit.

Where to Watch: TVing
Release Date: April 25

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Khushi Srivastava
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