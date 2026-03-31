Bad News For Allu Arjun Fans! Producer Of Atlee Directorial Confirms No Visual Asset Release On Actor's Birthday

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie with Atlee is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Ever since the movie's announcement, fans have been waiting in anticipation for additional promotional materials and more details about the film. However, the cast and crew have been tight-lipped about the project so far.

It was suspected by social users and fuelled by unconfirmed reports that a glimpse from the movie will be shared on Allu Arjun's birthday on April 9. Speculation suggested that a visual asset from the film featuring the actor would be released on the same day. However, the producer of the movie has shut down all speculations.

Speaking at a movie event, producer Bunny Vyas shared, “The title and poster will be out. As per my knowledge, no visual content will be released. Since it’s a special film, the makers are holding back the visual asset for now.” With his revelation, it is clear that fans will have to wait longer to get a video glimpse of the movie. However, the confirmation of the title and poster reveal of the movie on Allu Arjun's birthday has sparked a fan frenzy.



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For the unversed, Atlee first announced the project with Allu Arjun on the ocassion of the actor's birthday in 2025. The film is tentatively titled AA 22 X A6. This will mark the actor's first outing since his blockbuster release, Pushpa 2. It will also feature Deepika Padukone, who has already worked with Atlee in the movie Jawan. While not much has been revealed about the film, Deepika's casting opposite Allu Arjun has surely left fans excited.

