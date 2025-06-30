K-Pop To Takeover India: HYBE Confirms Expansion By Setting Stage for BTS, SEVENTEEN Concerts

BTS, TXT, Seventeen, ENHYPEN, and many other popular K-pop groups are preparing to make their mark in India. Yes, that’s true. HYBE has finally set out to take charge of opening an office in India. On June 30, HYBE confirmed plans to launch a subsidiary in India, with operations expected to begin by September or October 2025.

File photo of HYBE office | Image: X

According to Soompi, HYBE announced it is actively conducting market research and aiming for a launch between September and October.

HYBE confirmed in a statement, “We are currently conducting local market research and handling the practicalities of setting up the corporation, with the goal of launching around September or October.”

A HYBE representative told Soompi, “The strategy of establishing footholds in major global music markets and applying this methodology is already producing results. If this trend continues, it is expected to bring significant changes to the global music industry, which is currently dominated by the so-called global ‘Big Three’ businesses.”

File photo of BTS | Image: X

As per reports, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk aims to export the K-pop system to India, a market of 1.4 billion people, as part of this initiative.

This effort aligns with Chairman Bang's "Multi-home, Multi-genre" strategy, which focuses on establishing HYBE within global music ecosystems by respecting and celebrating the unique musical and cultural identities of each local market.