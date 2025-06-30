K-Pop To Takeover India: HYBE Confirms Expansion By Setting Stage for BTS, SEVENTEEN Concerts

Updated 30 June 2025 at 18:59 IST
BTS, TXT, Seventeen, ENHYPEN, and many other popular K-pop groups are preparing to make their mark in India. Yes, that’s true. HYBE has finally set out to take charge of opening an office in India. On June 30, HYBE confirmed plans to launch a subsidiary in India, with operations expected to begin by September or October 2025.
According to Soompi, HYBE announced it is actively conducting market research and aiming for a launch between September and October.
HYBE confirmed in a statement, “We are currently conducting local market research and handling the practicalities of setting up the corporation, with the goal of launching around September or October.”
A HYBE representative told Soompi, “The strategy of establishing footholds in major global music markets and applying this methodology is already producing results. If this trend continues, it is expected to bring significant changes to the global music industry, which is currently dominated by the so-called global ‘Big Three’ businesses.”
As per reports, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk aims to export the K-pop system to India, a market of 1.4 billion people, as part of this initiative.
This effort aligns with Chairman Bang's "Multi-home, Multi-genre" strategy, which focuses on establishing HYBE within global music ecosystems by respecting and celebrating the unique musical and cultural identities of each local market.
The effectiveness of this approach has already been demonstrated in regions where HYBE operates. HYBE America's girl group KATSEYE made headlines in the US by entering the Billboard Hot 100 less than a year after their debut, highlighting the success of HYBE’s global expansion model. Introducing HYBE to India could significantly transform the country's music landscape.
