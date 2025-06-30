Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Vishnu Manchu Starrer Faces A Steep Drop On First Monday, Mints ₹85 Lakh

Kannappa Box Office Collection: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama is witnessing a decline at the box office with each passing day, despite earning positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film opened at ₹9.35 crore at the box office, which turned out to be Manchu's career best opening, but over the weekend, the film faced a drop in the collection. On Sunday, the film earned ₹6.6 crore at the box office in India, taking the opening weekend total to ₹23.1 crore. Now, as the film entered its first Monday, the film is unlikely to even reach the ₹25 crore mark after seeing the slow collection rate.

Kannappa box office collection day 4 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹85 lakh on Monday since morning, showing a major decline in the daily collection. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹23.95 crore in India. Kannappa had an overall 14.19 per cent Telugu occupancy on the fourth day of the release, with 12.22 per cent in the morning and 16.16 per cent in the afternoon.

Amid the low box office report, Vishnu Manchu flagged piracy, claiming 30,000 illegal links of the film were taken down.

Vishnu Manchu speaks against Kannappa's piracy

Taking to his X handle, Vishnu Manchu raised a grave concern about the film being leaked online soon after the release. He penned a note, expressing the disappointment of the piracy and requested the people indulging in such acts to stop stealing and support cinema. "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev," reads the note.