Kim Soo Hyun Dating Scandal: Actor’s Lawyers Release Fresh Evidence To Disprove Accusations Of Him Having Physical Relations With Underage Kim Sae-ron

Kim Soo Hyun’s controversy refuses to die down as the buzz around the dating scandal steams up again with new evidence. Amid accusations of a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor’s lawyers presented a series of handwritten letters in court. These notes, allegedly written by the actor in October 2017 during his mandatory military service, were said to be addressed to his ‘actual’ girlfriend. This development has shifted the underage dating controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron in a new direction.

Kim Soo Hyun’s lawyers release 150 personal letters to disprove claims of dating late Kim Sae Ron

Soo-Hyun has faced public scrutiny since March, after reports and alleged evidence suggested he was in a relationship with Sae-Ron when she was a minor. On September 30, however, attorney Ko Sang Rok from Phil Law Firm stated that Kim Soo Hyun often wrote letters to his “lover” while serving in the military. Between January 2018 and his discharge two years later, the actor exchanged nearly 150 letters and even delivered some personally during his leave.

A diary entry dated July 30, 2018, revealed, “I’m definitely going to go on a trip with her this time next year. I’ll do everything new and never done before with her. We will go far for a long time. I want to cherish and love each other deeply, but sometimes fight and make up. There are os many things I want to experience.”

Attorney Ko reportedly explained that after reviewing the letters, he concluded the disputed message Soo Hyun allegedly sent to Kim Sae-Ron differed from the others, which mainly reflected his thoughts on military life.

According to Attorney Ko, “While expressions like ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you’ appear in letters to his partner, those sent to the deceased only contained reflections on military life or weather-related topics. They were later confused with letters from the actual dating period, distorting the timeline to suggest they were in a relationship during his military service.”

The reports further claim that this clearly dismisses the accusations that Soo-Hyun was romantically involved with Sae-Ron during his military duty.

Reports also state that the attorney explained Kim Sae-Ron and Soo-Hyun began dating in the latter half of 2019, after she became an adult. Verified images from 14 December 2019, 22 January 2020, and 24 December 2020 confirm this, all taken after she started university.