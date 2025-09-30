Mahakali New Poster: Akshaye Khanna's First Look As Asuraguru Shukracharya Confuses Netizens, Say 'Amitabh Bachchan 40 Percent Downloaded'

Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his Telugu debut with Prasanth Varma's directorial Mahakali. On the occasion of Ashtami, the makers have unveiled his first look as Asuraguru Shukracharya. However, the netizens couldn't help but compare his look to Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD avatar.

Akshaye Khanna to play Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali

In the first look poster, Akshaye Khanna is donning grey hair with a bun on top, a heavy beard and an intense gaze, looking unrecognisable. Sharing the post, Prasanth wrote, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali".

Netizens compare Akshaye Khanna's Asuraguru Shukracharya's look to Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama

Soon after, he dropped the poster, which immediately reminded the netizens of Big B's Ashwatthama look. A user wrote, "Suddenly I thought it was Amitabh garu." Another wrote, "Ashwathama look Amitabh Bachchan," followed by a laughing emoticon. A third user wrote, "Amitabh from Kalki." "Amitabh Bachchan 40% Downloaded," a user wrote.

All about Mahakali

The film serves as the third installment of the HanuMan franchise under Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film will focus on Goddess Kali, and Akshaye Khanna will play a pivotal role. The director is yet to announce the leading lady of the movie. Apart from this, the second installment is Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman, which will go on floors after the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, which is probably early next year.

