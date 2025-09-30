Updated 30 September 2025 at 14:56 IST
Mahakali New Poster: Akshaye Khanna's First Look As Asuraguru Shukracharya Confuses Netizens, Say 'Amitabh Bachchan 40 Percent Downloaded'
Mahakali New Poster: Akshaye Khanna will be making his Telugu debut in Prasanth Varma's directorial. He plays lead character in the movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his Telugu debut with Prasanth Varma's directorial Mahakali. On the occasion of Ashtami, the makers have unveiled his first look as Asuraguru Shukracharya. However, the netizens couldn't help but compare his look to Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD avatar.
Akshaye Khanna to play Asuraguru Shukracharya in Mahakali
In the first look poster, Akshaye Khanna is donning grey hair with a bun on top, a heavy beard and an intense gaze, looking unrecognisable. Sharing the post, Prasanth wrote, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali".
Netizens compare Akshaye Khanna's Asuraguru Shukracharya's look to Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama
Soon after, he dropped the poster, which immediately reminded the netizens of Big B's Ashwatthama look. A user wrote, "Suddenly I thought it was Amitabh garu." Another wrote, "Ashwathama look Amitabh Bachchan," followed by a laughing emoticon. A third user wrote, "Amitabh from Kalki." "Amitabh Bachchan 40% Downloaded," a user wrote.
Also Read: Kajol Prompts Jaya Bachchan To Smile For Paps At Durga Puja Pandal, What Happens Next Is Unmissable | Watch
All about Mahakali
The film serves as the third installment of the HanuMan franchise under Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film will focus on Goddess Kali, and Akshaye Khanna will play a pivotal role. The director is yet to announce the leading lady of the movie. Apart from this, the second installment is Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman, which will go on floors after the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, which is probably early next year.
What's next for Akshaye Khanna?
Apart from Mahakali, the actor also has Dhurandhar in the lineup. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas. The film is slated to hit the theatres later this year on December 5.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 14:56 IST