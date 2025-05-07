Kim Soo Hyun Faces Child Abuse Case In Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal After Family Attorney's Explosive Press Conference

Amid the ongoing controversy over Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal, the late actress’s family has filed a criminal complaint against the Queen Of Tears actor, accusing him of violating the Child Welfare Act. This news was disclosed during the press conference held by the family’s legal representative on May 7. Among the revelations, an alleged audio recording of the late actress was reportedly broadcast.

The clip reportedly claims that Kim Sae Ron revealed the details about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun and even confirmed that the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor slept with her when she was a mid-schooler.

Kim Sae Ron’s family filed a criminal case against Kim Soo Hyun

On May 7, Boo Ji Seok from Law Firm BUYOU, representing Kim Sae Ron’s family, held a press conference in Seoul to announce that a complaint had been filed against actor Kim Soo Hyun. The charges include violating the Child Welfare Act and making false accusations (perjury).

The family alleges that Kim Soo Hyun forced Kim Sae Ron, then a second-year middle school student during winter break, to engage in sexually inappropriate acts and subjected her to harassment and abuse.