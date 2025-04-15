Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae-ron Dating Scandal: Queen Of Tears Actor Faces Online 'Blackmailing', Agency Takes Action

Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has been facing online harassment and sexual misconduct allegations since he has taken the centre spot in the Kim Sae-ron dating scandal, according to his agency, GOLDMEDALIST. The actor, through his agency, has taken legal action against the individuals responsible for the harassment.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency claims the actor is being sexually harassed online amid controversy

On April 15, GOLDMEDALIST issued a statement, shared by Soompi, saying, "Recently, malicious posts, comments, and false information targeting our artist, Kim Soo Hyun, have been widely circulated online. Baseless speculative content and unverified claims have been repeatedly shared, causing public misunderstandings and harming the artist’s reputation."

The statement continued, "Malicious slander, the spread of false information, personal attacks, and sexual harassment, which are prevalent on online platforms and social media, are serious criminal acts. Following active reports from fans about these malicious activities and our internal monitoring, we filed a legal complaint with investigative authorities on April 14 for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act and insult under the Criminal Act."

What is Kim Soo Hyun’s controversy about?

Kim Soo Hyun became embroiled in a major scandal after the family of the late actress Kim Sae-Ron accused him of dating her when she was underage. They alleged that Soo Hyun harassed, groomed, and manipulated Sae-ron, leaving her devastated when he rose to stardom.