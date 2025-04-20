Kim Soo Hyun's Subway Ad Faces Backlash, Netizens Call Him 'Embarrassment' Amid Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal

Updated April 20th 2025, 15:17 IST
Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken the centre spot in Korea following the Kim Sae-ron dating scandal. A recent subway advertisement featuring him at Hongdae Station in Seoul has just added to the massive backlash, flurring debates and anger among netizens.
The advertisement is a part of a promotional campaign on the CHOEAEDOL Celeb platform. It is a fan-driven platform where citizens/supporters crowdfund to honour their favourite actors and celebrities through ads and banners.
A photo of an advertisement poster branched in Seoul’s subway is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), attracting over 270,000 views. The post of the ad getting rapid traction, with many users voicing their disapproval. Netizens are angery to see using his name for crowdfunding
The individual who shared the image criticised CHOEAEDOL Celeb for approving the campaign, especially amid the controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun. Some found the ad highly inappropriate given the severity of the allegations against the actor, leading netizens to accuse the platform of trying to normalise or divert attention from the ongoing scandal.
The backlash on social media saw users accusing CHOEAEDOL Celeb of prioritising celebrity endorsements and fandom activities over the seriousness of the situation.
Kim Soo Hyun became embroiled in a major scandal after the family of the late actress Kim Sae-Ron accused him of dating her when she was underage. They alleged that Soo Hyun harassed, groomed, and manipulated Sae-ron, leaving her devastated when he rose to stardom.
During a press conference held recently, Soo Hyun admitted to dating Sae-ron for a year but clarified that their relationship began only after she reached the legal age. He also accused her family of making false allegations and sharing fabricated chat screenshots. Soo Hyun assured his fans that he would prove his innocence.
Published April 20th 2025, 15:08 IST