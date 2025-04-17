Kim Soo Hyun's Lawsuit Against Kim Sae Ron's Family And Garosero In Jeopardy After Actor Fails To Pay Fee ₹72 Crore

Kim Soo Hyun and late Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal is getting murkier with each passing day. With muddy allegations, censored leaked videos and old chats, several revelations about their relationship have surfaced on the internet, making netizens angrier. In an unexpected twist, now reports reveal that Kim Soo Hyun has not paid the required legal fees for the defamation lawsuit he filed against Kim Sae Ron's bereaved family and the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute (Garo Sero).

Kim Soo Hyun faces challenges in filing fees for the lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family?

According to Koreaboo, actor Kim Soo Hyun missed the deadline to pay court costs related to the trial against the late Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garosero. These costs amount to approximately 38,000,000 KRW (about $26,716.51 USD).

Legal sources report that the 14th Civil Agreement Division of the Seoul Central District Court instructed Kim Soo Hyun to correct the recognition and delivery fees. This involves fixing any errors in the complaint or related documents.

Initially, Kim Soo Hyun announced plans to seek damages worth ₩12.0 billion KRW (about $8.16 million USD). However, the court recorded the claim at ₩11.0 billion KRW (about $7.77 million USD or ₹66,36,30,110). The judge later rectified this discrepancy, directing the fees to align with the original ₩12.0 billion KRW claim.

Kim Soo Hyun requested an extension for paying fees

On April 16, Kim Soo-Hyun's team requested an extension for the correction deadline, seemingly to delay the payment of the required fee. Reports suggest the request was submitted on the final day of the original deadline.

According to legal procedures, the plaintiff must complete the correction within seven days of receiving the copy. Missing this deadline could result in the complaint being dismissed.