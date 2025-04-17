Who Is Seema Singh? Pharma Heiress Rolls Out Star-studded Sangeet For Daughter With Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen In Attendance

On April 16, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Veer Singh and many other Bollywood celebs were spotted together at the sangeet ceremony of a business tycoon’s daughter, Meghna Singh, in Mumbai. Since the photos and videos have been going viral, fans have been wondering who is Seema Singh, the dazzling figure who brought Bollywood's elite together under one roof.

Who is Seema Singh?

As per reports, Seema Singh is the daughter-in-law of the family behind Alkem Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company. Her father-in-law serves as the chairman of Alkem Pharma, while her husband, Mrityunjay Singh, is the director at Alkem and the Managing Director of Indchemie Health Specialities. Seema also founded an NGO named after her daughter, Meghna Singh.

In 2024, Seema made headlines for purchasing a luxurious sea-view apartment in the upscale Worli neighbourhood. The 14,000-square-foot residence, valued at ₹185 crore, offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

Celebs who have attended Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna’s sangeet

Since last night, photos and videos from the event have surfaced on the internet. Meghna Singh’s sangeet was Sushmita Sen hosted the party alongside Karan Johar and Vaani Kapoor.

In one video, actress Shilpa Shetty greeted the couple and posed for a picture with them. Another clip showed actor Shahid Kapoor dancing to his song “Shaam Shaandaar” with the bride, groom, and several family members.