Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25, Leaves Fans In Shock
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade passes away by suicide at his residence in Jalgaon's Parola, according to media reports.
Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, has reportedly found dead at his residence in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Many media publications suggest that cause of Jamtara: Season 2 actor’s passing is suicide. He was 25, and the news has deeply shocked both the Hindi and Marathi film industries.
According to reports, Sachin was discovered at his home in Parola, Jalgaon, on October 23, 2025. His family allegedly found him hanging in his Pune flat and immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. As his condition worsened, they shifted him to another hospital in Dhule.
Despite doctors’ efforts, they could not save him, and he passed away on October 24 at around 1:30 a.m. while undergoing treatment. Official briefing regarding the incident are still awaited, and the reason behind his actions remains unknown.
