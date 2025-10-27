Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade Dies By Suicide At 25, Leaves Fans In Shock

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, has reportedly found dead at his residence in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Many media publications suggest that cause of Jamtara: Season 2 actor’s passing is suicide. He was 25, and the news has deeply shocked both the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

According to reports, Sachin was discovered at his home in Parola, Jalgaon, on October 23, 2025. His family allegedly found him hanging in his Pune flat and immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital. As his condition worsened, they shifted him to another hospital in Dhule.

Advertisement