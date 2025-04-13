Love In The Big City Star Nam Yoon Su Reposts Nude Videos, Agency Calls It 'Accidental'

South-Korean actor Nam Yoon Su is one of the popular stars in South Korean in recent times. However, the Beyond Evil star has sparked massive outrage after his controversial post went viral within no time.

Nam Yoon Su’s agency issues statement, netizen reaction to controversy

According to several reports, the actor’s agency stated, “This happened while his phone was in his pocket. If he had pressed it while looking at it, he would have apologized, but it seems that he accidentally pressed it while his phone was in his pocket. Nam Yoon Su and the company found out about it through fan reports, and the post was deleted not long after it was reposted. If he had reposted it by accident, wouldn’t he have deleted it immediately?”.

However, netizens were not satisfied with the response by the agency and one user wrote on X, “The question is, is it possible to repost accidentally? Isn't it always told to click add to story? #SeriusTanya yesterday Park Sung Hoon was like this, now it's happening again…”. Another user wrote, “Press again, press again”.

File photo of Nam Yoon Su in Beyond Evil | Source: IMDb

All about Nam Soo Yun’s controversy

The actor found himself in the middle of the controversy after explicit and nude content briefly appeared on his official Instagram handle on April 13. The image depicted a provocative cartoon of a woman’s lower body with balloon illustrations, which was quickly deleted. But, not before screenshots began circulating widely across social media.

Nam made his debut as a model in 2014, and made his acting debut through music videos in 2014 and 2015.