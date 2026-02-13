My Dearest Actress Lee Da In, Lee Seung Gi Announce 2nd Pregnancy

Korean actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are preparing to become parents again. The Mouse actor’s agency confirmed on February 12 (local time) that the couple is expecting their second child, and Lee Da In is around five months pregnant. The couple are currently prioritising the 33-year-old actress’s health during this stage of the pregnancy.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In announce pregnancy

On Thursday, Lee Seung Gi’s agency, Big Planet Made, told OSEN, "Lee Da In is five months pregnant, and Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are prioritising the mother's health and stability and focusing on prenatal care." The joyful news arrives two years after they welcomed their first child.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2021 and married in April 2023. They welcomed their first daughter in February 2024. Since announcing their second pregnancy, warm congratulations have continued to pour in for the family.

Advertisement

When Lee Seung Gi cut ties with his wife's family

A few days back, A Korean Odyssey Lee Seung-gi announced a shocking decision to cut all ties with his wife's family following the indictment of his father-in-law for stock price manipulation. Lee shared this decision in a statement on Tuesday.

Through his agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment, Lee stated on April 29, "I am sorry to convey this article with a heavy heart," and added, “I have been fined in the revocation and remand for the illegal matter that has been continuously raised by my father-in-law, but I have recently been charged by the investigative agency again due to similar illegal acts.”

Advertisement

The actor addressed his father-in-law's "unlawful acts" and the ongoing legal proceedings. "Hello, this is Lee Seung-gi. It is with a heavy heart that I write this message. My father-in-law, who had previously received a fine in the retrial concerning allegations of illegal activities, has recently been indicted again for similar acts by investigative authorities. I had been waiting for the outcome, trusting in the family, but I am now devastated and speechless over his wrongful actions," he wrote.