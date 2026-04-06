NCT Faces Another Shake-Up As Ten Leaves SM Entertainment After Mark

Days after K-pop star Mark left SM Entertainment and NCT, Ten has also officially left the agency. The company confirmed his departure in a statement, signalling a major change for both the artist and the group’s future dynamics.

In a statement shared in English on Weverse, SM Entertainment announced Ten’s departure but said it would work with him to explore the possibility of his participation in future NCT and WayV activities.

In its official statement, the agency said, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who continues to support WayV with unwavering love and encouragement.

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After holding careful and thorough discussions about TEN’s future, we have mutually agreed to end his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8. Moving forward, we will stay in close contact to explore opportunities for TEN to take part in WayV and NCT activities wherever possible.

Throughout his career, TEN has shown a unique artistic presence and a wide range of talent in both group and solo work. We truly appreciate the time we have spent together and wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter.

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SM Entertainment remains committed to supporting WayV’s ongoing activities, and we sincerely thank fans for their continued love and support. We will continue to do our very best to honour that support.

Thank you. — SM Entertainment"

Ten (WayV member) has earned widespread recognition for his versatility as a performer. He has contributed to both group releases and solo projects, building a distinct artistic identity. His departure comes during a period of transition for NCT and its various sub-units.