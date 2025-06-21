Netflix's K-pop Demon Hunters Draws Inspiration From BTS, BLACKPINK And More, Makers Confirm

Updated 21 June 2025 at 17:02 IST
Netflix's new animated musical drama, Kpop Demon Hunters, has been generating excitement since its release on June 20. Fans eagerly anticipated the movie after the teaser launch, speculating whether its characters were inspired by real-life K-pop stars. As the Korean pop culture fans were hoping this one to be one of a kind animated film, they got exactly that. However, those yet to watch may not know that the film draws inspiration from K-pop icons like BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and other renowned groups.
In an interview with Forbes, filmmaker Maggie Kang revealed that she drew inspiration from K-pop groups and icons such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and Stray Kids. Kang explained, “I think what I like to talk about is that there are so many certain archetypes that every group has. It's fun to see this conversation happening because everyone's picking the right member who fills that archetype and that kind of role and looks for each group.”
She also shared that her upbringing was heavily influenced by groups like H.O.T. and Seo Taiji and Boys, which significantly shaped her creative vision.
The filmmaker revealed that while developing the characters, she and her team emphasised the fundamental traits of each group member, such as the strongest, the youngest, and the most charming. Most characters in the series are influenced by K-pop, while one, Mystery, takes inspiration from anime.
The Saja Boys, a fictional demon group, were developed as a fusion of several well-known K-pop groups. Their characters were inspired by acts like Tomorrow X Together, BTS, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, BIGBANG, and Monsta X. Since the release fans have been playing clue games online, guessing which character represents who.
This animated series follows a famous K-pop girl group as they juggle their public lives with their hidden roles as demon hunters.
