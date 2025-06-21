Dipika Kakar, In An Emotional Note, Recounts Crying In Hospital Corridors With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim After Her Cancer Surgery

Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram account to pen a note for her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, along with sharing a series of unseen photos with him. The actress, who has recently undergone surgery for liver cancer, expressed gratitude for her husband's unwavering support during her battle with the disease and the treatment for the same. She also shared glimpses from when she was admitted to the hospital recently.

Dipika Kakar expresses gratitude to husband Shoaib Ibrahim

On June 20, Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress shared a photo in which the duo could be seen holding hands in a hospital aisle with their backs towards the camera. In other slides of the carousel post, she shared heartwarming couple photos with her husband.

Sharing the photos on the occasion of his birthday, Dipika Kakar wrote in the caption, “Celebrating the Man who lights my life every single day with his love. tum ho to mai hun, tumse hi mai hun (I am because of you). You’ve walked through with me in the best & the worst times, holding my hand tight, your eyes telling me im here right here, your touch giving me all the strength I need and your warmth giving me all the comfort. Jitna bhi mushkil samay ho tumhara saath uska ehsaas nahi hone deta (Your presence never made me understand the true pain of the most difficult days). Last few days humdono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai, hospital ke corridor me rona, Mera scan ke liye bahut darna, surgery ka din, ICU ke din. (In the last few days, we have cried in the hospital, have been scared for my scan, the day of my surgery and during the ICU days). You have not slept for nights, even now when I'm, back home, main karwat bhi badlun to aap uth jaate ho. to make sure I'm alright… You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah, and you continue to do that (sic)."

Dipika added in her caption, “So here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth… and makes sure Im happy… Safe & Smiling always."



Fans and well-wishers of Dipika Kakar took to the comment section to wish Shoaib on his birthday and send good wishes for the couple.