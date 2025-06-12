No Peace For Kim Soo Hyun: Queen of Tears Actor Faces New Setback Amid Kim Sae Ron Controversy, Penalty Fiasco Unfolds - Details Inside

Kim Soo Hyun controversy refuses to die down as Queen of Tears actor faces a fresh set of legal trouble. Amid accusations of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, several companies have withdrawn their endorsement contracts with Soo Hyun, while others have filed lawsuits seeking compensation for damages caused due to the case. According to recent reports, a cosmetic company sought permission to seize the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor’s luxury apartment in Seoul, which a court has now officially approved.

Kim Soo Hyun’s apartment worth $2.2 million seized?

According to Koreaboo, the cosmetics and skincare company Classys has seized Kim Soo-Hyun's 2013 unit in Galleria Forêt. The court reportedly approved this action after he failed to pay penalties of 3.00 billion KRW (approximately $2.19 million) linked to his dating scandal with the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. The 37-year-old actor had purchased three units in Galleria Forêt in 2013 and 2014. Classys filed the seizure case on May 8, and the Seoul Eastern Court approved it on May 20.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency reacts to the seizure

After the announcement, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team strongly condemned the decision, describing it as unjust and unwarranted. They stated that the issue arose from false and malicious allegations spread by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute and its host, Kim Se Ui.

The lawyers argued that the Real actor had been unfairly targeted and subjected to defamation without any valid reason for such severe financial penalties. While they acknowledged that some of Kim Soo Hyun’s business partners and advertisers faced financial losses due to the controversy, they firmly maintained that he should not be held accountable for these outcomes. Instead, they placed the blame on the Garosero Institute and Kim Se Ui for disseminating harmful claims.

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal explained

The whole scandal began earlier this year when the Garosero Institute claimed that Kim Soo Hyun had dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor. The situation worsened when Kim Sae Ron’s family supported parts of the claim, accusing the actor of pressuring her to repay a major loan.