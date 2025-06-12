Ram Charan's The India House Set Gets Flooded After Water Tank Bursts, Crew Members Allegedly Injured | Watch Viral Video

Ram Charan's maiden production, The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, has suffered a major halt after a water tank burst, causing flooding on the set. Several media reports claim that crew members, including an assistant cameraman, were injured, but Nikhil has issued a clarification on the same. He took to his social media handle to address the tragic mishap and shared that "no human" was hurt.

What happened at The India House?

The incident happened due to a structural failure during a controlled water shoot at The India House set. Several videos are going viral on X that show a set flooded and the crew members trying their best to save the equipment. It shows a massive scale of damage on the sets. The incident happened near Shamshabad, Telangana, where the film was being shot. “A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse due to a structural failure during a controlled water shoot. Team confirms that everyone is safe,” wrote a user.

Nikhil Siddhartha assures fans, "We all are safe"

While Ram Charan's production house is yet to issue an official statement, Nikhil took to his X handle and shared how such things happen when the filmmakers take risks to give "the best cinematic experience". He further shared that they have lost expensive equipment, but no human was hurt in this tragic accident.

"We are all Safe.Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken. We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage," read the note.

All about The India House