No Special Event Planned For Suga After Military Discharge: BigHit Issues Guidelines Against Overcrowding Ahead Of BTS Reunion

BTS member Suga’s military discharge is just around the corner. Following the return of V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J Hope to civil life, the BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for their Lil Meow Meow to reunite with the Korean boy band members. Suga is expected to complete his social work service on June 21. Ahead of this, BigHit Music, the group’s agency, has released a statement regarding him.

BTS agency releases a note ahead of Suga's social work discharge

Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music announced that "no special events are planned" for the day Suga completes his service. The rapper is currently fulfilling his duties as a social work personnel, an alternative to South Korea's mandatory military service. Although the agency did not confirm the exact date of his discharge, reports suggest it will occur on June 21.

Their statement read: "Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to share the news of SUGA's upcoming discharge from the Social Work service. SUGA is nearing the completion of his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge."

Dos and Don’ts for BTS ARMY ahead of Suga's military discharge

The agency requested BTS ARMY not to visit the location on the day of Suga’s discharge. They stated, "Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."