No Special Event Planned For Suga After Military Discharge: BigHit Issues Guidelines Against Overcrowding Ahead Of BTS Reunion

BTS member Suga’s military discharge is just around the corner. Following the return of V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J Hope to civil life, the BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for their Lil Meow Meow to reunite with the Korean boy band members. Suga is expected to complete his social work service on June 21. Ahead of this, BigHit Music, the group’s agency, has released a statement regarding him.
Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music announced that "no special events are planned" for the day Suga completes his service. The rapper is currently fulfilling his duties as a social work personnel, an alternative to South Korea's mandatory military service. Although the agency did not confirm the exact date of his discharge, reports suggest it will occur on June 21.
Their statement read: "Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to share the news of SUGA's upcoming discharge from the Social Work service. SUGA is nearing the completion of his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge."
The agency requested BTS ARMY not to visit the location on the day of Suga’s discharge. They stated, "Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS."
Following Suga's discharge from social service, all seven BTS members will reunite after more than 2.5 years. Jin, who was the first to enlist in December 2022, was discharged in June 2024. J-Hope completed his service in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook were discharged just last week. Recently, J-Hope performed at a concert in Seoul attended by Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook. However, only Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage.
