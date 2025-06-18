Beat The Midweek Blues Ranbir Kapoor Style, Ramayana Actor Starts The Day By Playing Padel Ball With Rohit Dhawan | Watch

Updated 18 June 2025 at 12:53 IST
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted exiting a padel ball court in Mumbai on June 18. The actor seems to have taken some time off his professional commitments to spend time with friends and kickstart the day with an energetic dose of sports. He was joined by Varun Dhawan's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan, in the court. The short clip of the actor, now viral online, also features his Sanju co-star Jim Sarbh.
In videos shared by the paparazzi accounts, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen coming out of a sports complex. The Ramayana star donned a white hoodie and teamed it with sports shorts. He also donned sunglasses, most likely to keep his visit inconspicuous. The actor was joined by Rohit Dhawan, who opted for a black t-shirt and matching shorts.
While making his way towards the car, Ranbir Kapoor bumped into Jim Sarbh. The Made In Heaven fame seemed to be entering the complex while Kapoor was leaving. The two exchanged brief pleasantries and went about their way. Jim was dressed in an oversized white shirt and teamed it with black shorts.
Love for sports seems to be running in all the members of the Kapoor family. In January, earlier this year, Alia Bhatt was seen engrossed in a game of picket ball. While the actress flaunted her skills in the court, Ranbir Kapoor and their toddler daughter Raha waited for her on the sidelines. Videos of Ranbir Kapoor's candid moments with his daughter, trying to keep her engaged, quickly flooded social media. Not just this, in January, paparazzi also shared a video of the actor playing padel in a court. The couple seem to perfectly balance their work and personal life and take time out to play their favourite sports.
