Beat The Midweek Blues Ranbir Kapoor Style, Ramayana Actor Starts The Day By Playing Padel Ball With Rohit Dhawan | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted exiting a padel ball court in Mumbai on June 18. The actor seems to have taken some time off his professional commitments to spend time with friends and kickstart the day with an energetic dose of sports. He was joined by Varun Dhawan's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan, in the court. The short clip of the actor, now viral online, also features his Sanju co-star Jim Sarbh.

Ranbir Kapoor battles it out with Varun Dhawan's brother

In videos shared by the paparazzi accounts, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen coming out of a sports complex. The Ramayana star donned a white hoodie and teamed it with sports shorts. He also donned sunglasses, most likely to keep his visit inconspicuous. The actor was joined by Rohit Dhawan, who opted for a black t-shirt and matching shorts.



While making his way towards the car, Ranbir Kapoor bumped into Jim Sarbh. The Made In Heaven fame seemed to be entering the complex while Kapoor was leaving. The two exchanged brief pleasantries and went about their way. Jim was dressed in an oversized white shirt and teamed it with black shorts.

