O Romeo Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Or Avinash Tiwary - Know Who Is Taking The Biggest Paycheck Home

O Romeo Cast Fees: Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic crime thriller is inching closer to its grand theatrical release on February 13, coinciding with Valentine's Day. After the team released the trailer, the spotlight turned to reports about the cast’s fees, adding more intrigue to the project.

O Romeo Cast Fees

Shahid Kapoor

Several media reports claim that Shahid Kapoor reportedly took ₹45 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in the project.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary plays Jalal, a ruthless villain who heightens the tension in Ustara’s world. As per reports, he earned around ₹7 crore for his role.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri stars as Afsha, an innocent woman caught in a dangerous mix of love, betrayal, and revenge. Reports suggest she received ₹6 crore, and her character provides the emotional core of the story.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia portrays Rabia and is believed to be the highest-paid female actor in O’Romeo, with a reported fee of ₹7 crore.

Disha Patani appears as Julie, a dancer, and is rumoured to have been paid ₹2 crore for her role. Veteran actor Nana Patekar plays the eccentric Ismail Khan and reportedly charged ₹4 crore for his performance.

Advertisement

Although the figures may differ, several reports indicate that the estimated amount remains close to what has been mentioned. Makers have not officially confirmed the mentioned remuneration. O’Romeo draws inspiration from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also includes special appearances by Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey, adding even more star appeal.