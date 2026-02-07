K-Drama Inspired Proposals You Can’t Say No To: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha To Can This Love Be Translated?

Propose Day: K-Drama Inspired Proposals You Can’t Say No To | Image: X

Tomorrow is Propose Day, and when it comes to memorable proposals, the Korean entertainment industry truly sets the bar high. From over-the-top surprises with candlelit scenes to heartfelt confessions by the seashore, K-dramas have perfected the art of popping the question. These unforgettable moments have melted hearts. So, if you are getting ready to propose, take cues from the most romantic proposals in K-drama history!

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Episode 16)

Chief Hong and Hye-jin share a warm and private proposal moment as the ‘sunset couple’. They spend a quiet time together before exchanging their engagement rings on the beach.

Lovely Runner (Final Episode)

Ryu Sun-jae proposes to Im Sol beneath the cherry blossoms. Following their reunion and a steady relationship, he asks her during a walk, “Sol, spend every moment with me from now on.” Sol accepts through happy tears, making it a truly heartfelt moment.

Business Proposal (Episode 12)

Kang Tae-moo surprises Shin Ha-ri with a romantic proposal. This moment brings a satisfying close to their "contract relationship" journey.

Destined With You (Final Episode)

Jang Shin-yu asks Lee Hong-jo to marry him through a simple yet unforgettable proposal. Fans often admire its sweet and low-key charm.

Dr. Romantic 3 (Episode 16)

The series presents a widely loved proposal scene that resolves the romantic tension built throughout the season.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Episode 14/15)

Moon Ji-woong and Ko Yu-rim share a touching proposal as the second leads. Their heartfelt moment stands out as a major highlight of the drama.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (Episode 14/15)

The show finally delivers a long-awaited proposal that completes the intense office romance perfectly. It remains a favourite on "best K-drama proposal" lists.

Can This Love Be Translated?

During the filming of the reality show Romantic Trip in Italy, the Japanese actor Hiro (Sota Fukushi) confesses his love to the top actress Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung). He says to her, "I would like to keep seeing you. I think the reason every moment of our journey has been beautiful is that you were a part of the scenery".

Crash Landing on You