Dominic Arun Reveals When Tovino Thomas' Lokah Chapter 2 Will Begin Shoot

Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen Gafoor's Lokah: Chapter 1 became the highest grossing Malayalam film last year. The movie with superhero and mythological elements has spawned a franchise and while the first installment was made on an estimated budget of ₹30 crore, the scale is set to be bigger for chapter 2. Series creator Dominic Arun has confirmed that at least 4 more movies will be made in the Lokah universe, with even bigger star cast set to feature in the coming chapters.

Lokah Chapter 1 is the highest grossing Malayalam film worldwide | Image: X

In a new update, Arun set a production timeline for Lokah: Chapter 2. The second instalment is set to feature Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan after their respective mysterious characters have already been introduced in Lokah. When asked when Lokah: Chapter 2 will commence shoot, Arun said that filming will begin in December this year. This means that pre-production work and script development and confirmation will be completed before year end, paving the way for a smooth production.

Advertisement

Tovino and Dulquer's characters in the Lokah universe have been teased in Chapter 1 | Image: X

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. The film shattered box-office records after releasing in August last year and also became South India’s highest-grossing female-led film. Critics have also praised the movie for its immersive world-building, gripping narrative and Kalyani's standout performance.

Apart from featuring in Lokah, Dulquer is also a co-producer of the franchise. Superstar Mammootty's appearance in the upcoming Lokah movies has also been set up in the first installment. He will play the role of the mysterious Moothon. Tovino plays Chaathan in the series while Dulquer essays Charlie. Both characters are imbued with mysterious powers.