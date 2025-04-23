Rosé x Coldplay Was Not On Our 2026 Bingo Cards: Netizens React As BLACKPINK Idol Joins Chris Martin On Stage In Seoul

Chris MartinXRosé Performance: Coldplay is currently on their ongoing world tour ‘Music of the Spheres. During their leg in South Korea’s capital city Seoul, Chris Martin created a magical evening for Korean fans with a surprise performance featuring BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Goyang Stadium. Making a roar at the concert, live rendition of Rosé smash solo hit ‘APT’ along with Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin marks a full circle for her.

BLACKPINK's Rosé performs her solo hit song APT with Chris Martin, video going viral

In the Coldplay's Seoul concert, Rosé made a dazzling entrance down the stadium's catwalk, wearing a sparkling silver jacket. This marked her first collaboration with British boy band. The crowd erupted with excitement as she began singing the opening lines of APT before passing the microphone to Martin. He seamlessly took over the verse originally performed by Bruno Mars in the song's original version.

Released in October, APT marked a pivotal moment in Rosé's solo career during BLACKPINK's group hiatus. Featuring the iconic Bruno Mars, the track from her debut album Rosie reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated the Billboard Global 200, holding the top spot for 12 weeks. It has become an anthem, and experiencing it live with Coldplay was an unforgettable highlight.

Fans call it ‘full circle’ for Rosé as she started her journey with Coldplay covers

BLAKPINK's Rosé transformation from covering Coldplay songs as a trainee to sharing the stage with the band has made BLINKs proud and emotional.