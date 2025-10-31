RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert: BTS members Jungkook, J-Hope Join Jin On Stage, Perform Solo Hits

BTS member Jin is hosting two encore concerts this week in South Korea, marking the end of his RunSeokjin EP Tour. From October 31 to November 1, thousands of fans from across the world gathered to witness the shows. The Day 1 concert, held at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, marked the beginning of the grand conclusion of his first solo world tour and also became special when fellow BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope joined Jin on stage.

BTS trio not only recreated fan-favourite moments but also built new memories together. Jungkook and J-Hope performed their solo acts before joining BTS’s eldest member for a medley of the group’s iconic tracks, including My Universe, IDOL, So What, and Jamais Vu. The So What stage brought extra excitement as the three engaged in BTS’s signature water fight, getting back to the group’s concert spirit.

J-Hope and Jungkook later appeared as Jin’s backup dancers, giving him the spotlight during one of the most anticipated moments, Super Tuna. What started as a playful track made during a fishing trip has now become a beloved comedic gem among the BTS ARMY.

Dancing to the familiar moves, Jin turned into the “tuna” they caught and leapt into the arms of his “pricey dancers,” who joined him specially for the occasion.

