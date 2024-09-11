Published 03:42 IST, September 11th 2024
SEVENTEEN Mingyu Touched Inappropriately During Lollapalooza 2024 Gig, CARATS Enraged
Recently, SEVENTEEN's headline performance at Lollapalooza Festival, where Mingyu reportedly experienced an inappropriate incident, sparking anger among fans.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SEVENTEEN Mingyu Touched Inappropriately During Lollapalooza 2024 Gig | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
03:42 IST, September 11th 2024