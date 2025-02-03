Squid Game 2 Actress Lee Joo Sil, 80, Dies Of Stomach Cancer

The South Korean entertainment industry has lost one more talented star. Veteran actress and voice artist Lee Foo Sil has died at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer. Condolences poured in from fans on social media.

Fans pay tribute to actress Lee Joo Sil

Lee Joo Sil, best know for her portrayal in Squid Game reportedly died on February 2 due to stomach cancer. According to reports, she had received emergency CPR at Uijeongbu St. Mary’s Hospital, The Catholic University, but couldn’t revive her. Her funeral will take place on February 5 at the Severance Hospital hall.

Fans took to social mean and paid their tribute to the popular actress. One user wrote, “Rest in peace senior actress Lee Joo Sil. Thank you for your hard work for acting will always be remembered.”.

Another user wrote, Lee Joo Sil who played the role of Somun’s grandmother in The Uncanny Counter passed away. Condolences, may she rest in peace”.

“South Korean actress Lee Joo Sll passed away at the age of 80 on 02/02/2023. Her agency confirmed the news and revealed that she was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago. Previously, she had overcome breast cancer after more than a decade of struggle”, wrote the third user.

All about Lee Joo Sil

Lee Joo Shil was born on 8 March 1944 in South Korea. As per IMDb, Lee began her career in 1964 and gained recognition as both a voice actress and an on-screen performer. She started in the industry through TBC's second voice acting class in 1965, later expanding her career into television and film.

She was an actress, known for Train to Busan , The Uncanny Counter and Squid Game. Her other notable works include My Wife Got Married, Hot for Teacher, Blossom Again, Antique, The Tower and Dummy Mommy among others.

File photo of Lee Joo Sil | Source: IMDb