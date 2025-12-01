Stray Kids' Lee Know Sustains Ankle Injury At 2025 MAMA Awards, Agency Shares Health Update

Stray Kids delivered a powerful performance at the MAMA Awards 2025, but Lee Know injured himself during their dance set. Videos of him in a wheelchair at the hospital quickly went viral, leaving fans worried. The latest update confirms that he is recovering from an ankle sprain.

On November 30, JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency, shared a health update. They said Lee Know was taken to a hospital immediately and received treatment after returning to South Korea.

Lee Know's health update

As per Soompi, His agency issued a statement detailing that Lee Know “has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest.”

The statement explained that Lee Know injured his ankle during the 2025 MAMA Awards performance on November 29 (Saturday) and received immediate treatment at the venue. When he returned to Korea on November 30 (Sunday), he went straight to the hospital for further examinations and treatment.

The agency added, “He has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, and in accordance with the medical team’s opinion, he will be receiving appropriate treatment and taking sufficient rest. We kindly request the understanding of fans who may have been concerned, and assure you that we will continue to prioritise the artist’s health as we support Lee Know’s swift recovery.”

