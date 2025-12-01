Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Tie The Knot Three Days Before Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's First Marriage Anniversary

Samantha and Raj exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony this morning. The couple tied the knot at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, and Samantha shared the first photos from the wedding ceremony. As per reports, the wedding was a private ceremony a handful of family members and friends present.

Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have been married before. While little is known about The Family Man's director's personal life, he was married to Shhyamali De. It remains unknown when the duo parted ways. A quick glimpse at Shhyamali's profile shows the last photo of her with Raj from Valentine's Day 2023.



Samantha's previous marriage, on the other hand, drew massive attention. The actress tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating briefly. The couple's wedding ceremony was attended by a lot of industry insiders and garnered massive public attention. The couple parted ways in 2021. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement, which did not specify the reason for their split.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya give love a second chance

After a failed first marriage, Cupid knocked on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's door again. The actor began dating Sobita Dhulipala, of Made In Heaven fame, in early 2023. The couple exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony in August 2024, confirming their relationship. Later in the same year, the couple got married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Just like their engagement, the wedding too was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 4, 2025, three days after the wedding day of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru.



