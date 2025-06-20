SUGA Wraps Up Military Service Early? BTS ARMY Awaits Reunion, But Meet-Up May Not Happen: Here’s The Latest Update | Image: X

With BTS members V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and J-Hope already back to civilian life after completing their mandatory 18-month South Korean military service, ARMYs eagerly await Suga’s discharge. His return will mark the reunion of the BigHit Music boy band after nearly three years.

In an unexpected twist, Min Yoongi aka Suga, reportedly back from his military duty a few days earlier than initially announced. This has sparked speculation about whether his early return signals a silent discharge ahead of schedule or if he plans to appear before fans like the other members did.

Did BTS’ Suga discharge from his military duties before the official date?

Suga officially completed his public service duties on Wednesday, June 18, though his discharge date remains set for June 21. According to News1, Min Yoongi's discharge date is June 21, but he has been using his remaining vacation leaves and will no longer need to return to his workplace. This process followed standard procedures, with no special privileges granted to Suga.

Official confirmation is awaited, and only time will reveal if Suga will need to appear publicly outside the office or not. Suga began his alternative military service on September 22, 2023, successfully completing basic training upon enlistment.

BTS ARMYs organise a special present to welcome August D in Seoul

Suga’s fanbase in Seoul is preparing an extraordinary event to welcome their idol. They recently announced a support project for August D, which will take place outside the HYBE Main Gate at 42 Hangang-daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.