Kuberaa OTT Release: Dhanush, Nagarjuna And Rashmika Mandanna's Crime Thriller Film To Stream On...

Kuberaa hit the big screens on June 20. The film clashed with Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's starrer Sitraare Zameen Par. Headlined by Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh, the crime drama is touted as a pan-Indian film. Since its release, social media has been flooded with positive reviews. Amid this, there are reports coming up that Sekhar Kammula might have locked Kuberaa’s OTT and satellite deals.

When and where to watch Kuberaa on OTT?

According to recent reports, Kuberaa will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release. The OTT giant has acquired the film's digital rights. If believe to reports, made with an estimated budget of ₹120 crore, the Danush starrer has already recovered nearly half of its production cost through the sale of OTT and satellite rights.

In an interview with Gulte, Producer Suniel Narang confirmed Amazon Prime Video as the OTT space for his film, revealing that the streaming giant imposed strict conditions for its release. Meanwhile, Star Maa has reportedly secured the television rights. Some reports suggest that Kuberaa will arrive on OTT within six to eight weeks of its release.

However, no official confirmation has been made, and makers are yet to officially announce the details related to OTT rights and the OTT release date of Kuberaa.

All about Kuberaa