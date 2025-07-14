Through The Waves Actress Kang Seo Ha Dies At 31 After Battling With Stomach Cancer

South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha passed away in the early hours of July 14, at the age of 31. The First Love Again actress took her last breath in Seoul after battling cancer. She had recently been working on the film In The Net, starring Kim Seon-ho and Park Gyu-young. Her friends paid tribute to her on Instagram, mourning her loss and celebrating her life.

Kang Seo Ha dies at 31 after battling stomach cancer

As per the reports, her family stated that Through The Waves had been battling stomach cancer for a long time. Her condition reportedly worsened quickly after her second round of chemotherapy.

Another report mentions that her funeral is being held today at Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital in Banpo-dong. The official ceremony will begin at 7:40 AM on July 16. After the service, she will be cremated at Seoul Memorial Park and then laid to rest at her family’s burial site in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province. Her fans and friends continue to mourn her loss.

Who was Kang Seo Ha?

Kang Seo Ha graduated from the Korea National University of Arts – School of Drama, where she built the foundation for her acting career. She entered the industry in 2012 with the music video for Brave Guys’ Growing Distant. Shortly after, she officially debuted on television in the JTBC drama Seonam Girls’ High School Investigators.