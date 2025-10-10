Updated 10 October 2025 at 13:48 IST
TXT's Huening Kai Breaks Silence After Sparking Dating Rumours Following Night Out With Mystery Woman: She Is Just A...
The youngest of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Huening Kai, addresses dating rumours after his night out videos with a mystery woman from the Chuseok holidays went viral.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Korean pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s youngest member, Huening Kai, sparked dating rumours after being spotted with a woman drinking at a private room until the wee hours of the morning during his Chuseok holidays. Deja Vu singer has now cleared the air with a long message addressed to MOAs, where he revealed the truth.
TXT's Huening Kai reacts to dating rumours
Writing to fando through Weverse direct messages, Huening Kai said, “I feel really sorry towards MOAs and don’t understand why I should avoid talking about this, so I’ll tell you. I was with an acquaintance, and it was a situation where I couldn’t leave her there, so I dropped her off and returned to the dorms right away.” He explained that, as every other place was closed, they went to the only available private room to catch up.
The 23-year-old Kpop idol clarified that he rarely goes out with anyone, but since they were meeting after a long time, he decided to see his friend and then drop her off. He added that he didn’t want to involve the other TXT members in this matter. “I’m sorry for causing concern and worrying you guys. Since I hate lying, I just wanted to be honest about it.” Huening Kai assured his fans that there was no need to worry, even though the situation had caused several misunderstandings. He also mentioned that he would now focus on his work. The singer apologised to his staff, teammates, and MOAs, saying, “I wanted to become someone that you trust, but I feel like I haven’t given you that trust, so I’m sorry.”
In his follow-up messages, the Korean-American artist admitted that he still has a lot of immaturity to overcome and asked fans to let him know if there was anything he hadn’t communicated clearly.
When did the Huening Kai’s rumours start?
It all started on October 8, when an online user claimed to have seen TXT member Huening Kai with an unknown woman. The user said the idol was spotted returning with her in a car after all the venue’s guests had left. The post reportedly included videos showing them outside, where the woman appeared to struggle to stand. This sparked speculation about her identity, with some suggesting she might be his older sister, Lea. However, Huening Kai later addressed the issue in a detailed message to his fans, explaining that he had met an acquaintance. He apologised for his carelessness and for causing any misunderstanding.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 13:48 IST