Watch: Kantara Chapter 1 Actor Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple As Film Breaches ₹300 Crore Mark In First Week

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has wreaked havoc at the box office, ever since its release on October 2. The movie, which is also directed by the actor, has also received an overwhelmingly postive word of mouth from cinegoers and critics alike. Following a major box office milestone, the actor of the film, Rishab Shetty, sought divine blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

On the early morning of October 10, Rishab Shetty was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Her was accompanied by members of his team. The actor arrived at the temple in a traditional attire consisting of a white lungi, teamed with a matching white shirt. Upon his return, he also donned a red scarf, which is traditionally given by the temple authorities after one offers prayers. Rishab Shetty also sported a tilak on his forehead after the temple visit. Videos and photos of the actors are now doing the rounds on social media.

Rishab Shetty's Siddhivinyak temple visit comes a day after his film, Kantara Chapter 1, breached the ₹300 mark at the Indian box office. The movie has raked in ₹ 336.5 Cr in the first week of its theatrical run, surpassing the collection of its predecessor in 2022. The Hindi version of the film contributed significantly to the collection and added ₹108 crore to its kitty, despite the release of Bollywood's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on the same day.



As per Sacnilk, the film has surpassed its predecessor Kantara to become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film worldwide, with ₹410 crore in just 6 days. The movie is now only behind Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which stands tall at ₹1215 crore globally.