Veteran Korean Actor Nam Kyung-joo Faces Ban From Teaching Following Interrogation Over S*xual Assault Allegations

Veteran South Korean theatre actor Nam Kyung-Joo is under scrutiny after authorities investigated him over allegations of sexually assaulting a junior performer in the theatre industry, as per reports. He has appeared in several major stage productions and popular K-dramas such as Secret Garden and Hospital Playlist.

Nam Kyung Joo accused of sexual assault? Here’s what we know

According to a Korean media publication, police investigated veteran South Korean actor Nam Kyung-Joo and referred him to prosecutors on charges of sexually assaulting a woman. Hongik University also urgently reassigned the course he was due to teach to another professor.

As per reports, the 63-year-old became involved in a legal case in the mid-2020s after allegations that he abused a junior performer in the theatre industry. The accusation relates to an incident at a private gathering connected to musical theatre work, where the complainant claimed that Nam behaved inappropriately while intoxicated. The case drew attention because many people regard him as one of the most respected figures in the Korean theatre industry.

On March 12, Sports Seoul reported that Nam Kyung-Joo was scheduled to teach Musical Production Practice (1) to third-year students in the Department of Performing Arts at Hongik University. However, after the case surfaced, the university took swift precautionary action. Two weeks before classes were due to begin, the university informed students that another professor would teach the course instead.

The reported reason for the change was "personal circumstances," and the university did not provide further details. The university reportedly said Nam was "suspended from his position following a faculty disciplinary committee decision."

As per the same report, Nam’s teaching methods also faced scrutiny after students raised concerns about the intensity and style of his instruction while he explained emotionally charged artistic ideas through theoretical frameworks.

According to Allkpop, Nam Kyung-Joo denied any intentional wrongdoing in court and said that people had misunderstood the situation, although the case proceeded through the legal system.

The case still sparked discussion within the performing arts community about professional boundaries and workplace conduct in the theatre industry.