Aspirants Season 3 X Review: Worth Watching Or Overblown? Netizens’ Verdict Of Naveen Kasturia’s UPSC Drama Out

TVF’s much-loved web show Aspirants is back with its 3rd season on Prime Video. The UPSC drama started streaming on the OTT giant on March 13, and online chatter has exploded. Binge-watchers swept all 5 episodes at once soon after the release and are now sharing their reactions and reviews on X(formerly Twitter). Many are praising the drama, while others did not like this season, especially during the final episode.

Is Aspirants Season 3 worth watching or not?

One user wrote, “A decent TVF series, at long last. "Aspirants Season 3" benefits from the courage to challenge its annoying protagonist and his UPSC dream.”

Another wrote, “The ending of #Aspirants season 3 is as disappointing as the ending of #GameofThrones, what have you done #TVF? #AspirantsSeason3 #AspirantsOnPrime”

Another wrote, “Aspirants Season 3 delivers good performances and a strong final twist, though the middle feels stretched and the love angle doesn’t click. If you loved the first two seasons, it’s still worth watching.”

Another wrote, “Just seeing the aspirants season 3,do the upsc really provide for the change one want to bring in the system??or is just a narrative built by the industry?? How can one determine that they want to be part of the civil services?? #UPSC #ASPIRANTS”

All about Aspirants Season 3

Director Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish continues the story in Aspirants Season 3 with the core cast returning to their roles. Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine reprise their earlier characters, while Jatin Goswami joins the cast.