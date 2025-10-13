Vincenzo Actress Kim Yoon-hye Announces Wedding Date With Non-celebrity Boyfriend, Fans Demand Her To Reveal The ‘Mystery Man’

Kim Yoon Hye is getting married soon. Love Scott actress is preparing to walk down the aisle as her agency, JWIDE-COMPANY, confirmed that she will tie the knot at the end of this month. However, they kept other details, including the groom’s identity and their relationship timeline, private. Fans are excited to know more about her mystery man and have filled social media with demands for her to reveal more.

“Hello. This is JWIDE-COMPANY.

We have some happy news to share about actress Kim Yoon Hye.

Actress Kim Yoon Hye has met someone special with whom she plans to spend her life, and they will tie the knot on October 25.

To respect the privacy of the non-celebrity groom and both families, the wedding will take place privately in Seoul. We kindly ask for your understanding that no further details about the ceremony can be disclosed.

We sincerely thank everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to actress Kim Yoon Hye, and we ask that you continue to bless and support her as she begins this new chapter.

Kim Yoon Hye will keep working on various projects and continue to share her best work as an actress. Thank you.”