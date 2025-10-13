Updated 13 October 2025 at 15:04 IST
Actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Priyamani React to Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand
Deepika Padukone, India’s first Mental Health Ambassador, sparks debate over her 8-hour shift demand in Bollywood. With stars like Konkona Sen backing humane hours and Priyamani differing, her Kalki 2898 AD exit fuels industry chatter on work culture and pay.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Deepika Padukone, who has been recently appointed as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health, is once again in the news for her 8-hour shift demand.
In a recent interview, the actress spoke openly about her demands. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines.”
The comment has sparked various conversations, with even members of the fraternity expressing differing opinions about it. Konkona Sen Sharma, who has also been vocal about women and their place in the industry, echoed Deepika's opinion. In an interview given to a popular news portal, she said, “I do think that ideally, there should be humane working hours across the industry. I mean, we are not neurosurgeons dealing with life-and-death situations. Of course, one has to take care that the people financing the project recover their money because that’s important, and it is equally important that we remember we are working with human beings who need something called bio breaks.”
She further added, “We do make exceptions occasionally, like when we have a 12-hour shift that often gets stretched to 14-15 hours. But I do think there should be more regulated working hours and at least one day off weekly; it would be more productive as well.”
Unlike Konkona, Tamil actress Priyamani had a slightly differing opinion in the matter. While talking to an entertainment portal, the actress said, “It is completely subjective. There are times when you will have to adjust, which is okay, and you should make room for it.”
While Deepika’s demands are not new, it recently once again grabbed headlines following the actress’s exit from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. While makers cited they were ‘unable to find a partnership’ with her, the gossip mills were abuzz with the news that the makers decided to part ways with her due to the 8-hour shift demand and her high remuneration.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 15:04 IST