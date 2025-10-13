Actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Priyamani React to Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shift Demand

Deepika Padukone, who has been recently appointed as India’s first Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health, is once again in the news for her 8-hour shift demand.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke openly about her demands. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines.”

The comment has sparked various conversations, with even members of the fraternity expressing differing opinions about it. Konkona Sen Sharma, who has also been vocal about women and their place in the industry, echoed Deepika's opinion. In an interview given to a popular news portal, she said, “I do think that ideally, there should be humane working hours across the industry. I mean, we are not neurosurgeons dealing with life-and-death situations. Of course, one has to take care that the people financing the project recover their money because that’s important, and it is equally important that we remember we are working with human beings who need something called bio breaks.”

She further added, “We do make exceptions occasionally, like when we have a 12-hour shift that often gets stretched to 14-15 hours. But I do think there should be more regulated working hours and at least one day off weekly; it would be more productive as well.”

Unlike Konkona, Tamil actress Priyamani had a slightly differing opinion in the matter. While talking to an entertainment portal, the actress said, “It is completely subjective. There are times when you will have to adjust, which is okay, and you should make room for it.”