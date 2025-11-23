Viral Video: Cha Eun Woo, BTS’ Jungkook Break The Internet With Saturday Preacher Dance Challenge

Astro idol Cha Eun-woo is currently on a short military break to serve his fans with new (pre-planned) music, Saturday Preacher. True Beauty actor started his services in July, and the first thing Cha Eun Woo did on his first break was reunite with his best friend, BTS’ Jungkook.

This viral moment follows the Island actor’s recent appearance as an MC at the APEC Summit, where he balanced his military responsibilities with cultural diplomacy.

Cha Eun Woo and Jungkook share major bestfriend goals, reunite for Saturday Preacher dance challenge

BTS’ Jungkook and his fellow 97-liner best friend Cha Eun Woo's dance moves are going viral. During a short break from his military service, Eun Woo spent his time off with Jungkook to film the Saturday Preacher dance challenge. He later shared the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral as fans adored their natural chemistry, smooth coordination and the rare moment of the two idols spending time together during Eun Woo’s brief leave.

In the video, Cha Eun Woo appears in a full military uniform, looking sharp as ever, while Jungkook arrives in an all-black outfit that gives effortless cool.

The two dance in perfect sync to Saturday Preacher, the title track from Eun Woo’s second solo mini album, ELSE.

The songs are more upbeat than those on his previous album, with a sharper tempo, pop-funk elements, and catchy guitar riffs. The title track, "SATURDAY PREACHER," delivers a retro, high-energy feel with nostalgic synths and groovy rhythms. Overall, it creates a lively and enjoyable dance experience.

