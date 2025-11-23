Watch: Madhuri Dixit's Mesmerising Performance On Dola Re Dola At Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Mehendi Night In Udaipur

Madhuri Dixit was among the many Bollywood celebrities who participated in the opulent wedding ceremonies of US billionaire’s daughter Netra Mantena with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. For days now, Lake City has turned into a hub for celebrity galore. Viral videos from the couple's mehendi night show the actress stealing the show with her iconic performance on Dola Re Dola.

Madhuri Dixit recreates Dola Re Dola magic in Udaipur

Viral videos from Udaipur show Madhuri Dixit dressed in a green lehenga and recreating the hook steps of the song Dola Re Dola, which originally featured in the film Devdas. Over the years, the track has become one of the classics of the actress, and fans often request her to perform it. For the mehendi night, Madhuri teamed the lehenga with a bright pink dupatta and heavy accessories.

The actress performed on other songs as well. Earlier in the day, a video showed her practising her performance on Ghoomar. Fans of the actress took to the comment section to appreciate her mesmerising dance. Some even missed Aishwarya Rai, who filmed Dola Re Dola as a duet with Madhuri Dixit in the film. Social media users have been showering praises on the actress. Complimenting Madhuri's performance, a user commented, “Her beauty and grace is timeless." Another wrote, “She’s titanically gorgeous!!”.



Jennifer Lopez reaches Udaipur for Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding

On November 22, global music sensation Jennifer Lopez touched down in Udaipur to attend the star-studded wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Visuals of JLo greeting the Indian paps as she exited the airport went viral on social media. The On the Floor hitmaker will reportedly perform at the wedding ceremony of the couple.



Netra Mantena is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju is a co-founder of Superorder. The wedding ceremony of the couple will take place today, November 23.