Viral Video: Korean Actress Shin Hyun-been Suffers Nasty Fall At Red Carpet, Wins The Internet With Graceful Recovery

Korean star Shin Hyun-been has won hearts online with her heartwarming recovery after suffering a nasty red carpet fall. The actress attended the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards on Friday night, where she faced the unfortunate accident. Videos of the actress from the red carpet soon went viral online.

Shin Hyun-been melts the internet with a cute smile after tripping on the red carpet

In the viral videos, Shin Hyun-been could be seen arriving on the red carpet in a strapless, powder pink gown. The outfit was embellished with rhinestone detailing. However, due to no slit on the side, the actress faced a bit of a challenge moving around in the dress.

Just as she took her spot to pose for the paparazzi at the venue, her dress crossed with her heels, making her trip on the red carpet. Despite several attempts to regain balance, Shin Hyun-been was unable to avert the fall and ended up dropping down on the red carpet in front of the cameras.



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While the moment might have become embarassment of a lifetime for most, Shin Hyun-been handled it gracefully. What she did next has floored the internet. Instead of panicking or getting perplexed, the actress simply laughed it off. The host of the show quickly rushed to assist her in getting up. Through the clip, Shin Hyun-been could be seen flashing a million-dollar smile, making the internet hail her ‘queen behaviour'. The videos of her graceful recovery have left the internet in awe of her.



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